EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.51 million EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $17.52 changed hands at -$1.21 or -6.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $716.22M. EH’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.15% off its 52-week high of $25.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.08, which suggests the last value was 48.17% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.58 subtracted -6.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.29%, with the 5-day performance at 13.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) is 69.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.67 days.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 246.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.56 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $11.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.23 million and $1.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 102.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 753.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.70%. The 2024 estimates are for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 67.66%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 03.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 27.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.79%. There are 27.56% institutions holding the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with Axim Planning & Wealth the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million EH shares worth $47.58 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 1.53 million shares worth $23.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $18.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $12.05 million.