Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ELWS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.78 changing hands around $0.06 or 8.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.69M. ELWS’s current price is a discount, trading about -442.31% off its 52-week high of $4.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 52.56% up since then. When we look at Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS) trade information

Instantly ELWS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7551 added 8.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.59%, with the 5-day performance at 25.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS) is 32.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

ELWS Dividends

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ELWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.92% of Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR shares while 0.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.30%. There are 0.11% institutions holding the Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR stock share, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 13539.0 ELWS shares worth $10693.0.

Clear Street LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 3000.0 shares worth $2369.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.