DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 0.81 million DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.72 changed hands at -$0.07 or -8.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $230.31M. DOYU’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.83% off its 52-week high of $1.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 9.72% up since then. When we look at DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7950 subtracted -8.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.19%, with the 5-day performance at -2.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -5.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 25.07 days.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $184.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $239.84 million and $207.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 40.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.31% per year.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 18.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.81%. There are 18.10% institutions holding the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.02% of the shares, roughly 12.87 million DOYU shares worth $9.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 5.77 million shares worth $4.11 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 3.91 million shares estimated at $2.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $1.52 million.