Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Gain 13.18%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session,, 0.66 million Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.73 changing hands around $0.9 or 13.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $294.28M. DTSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -162.48% off its 52-week high of $20.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 81.63% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Instantly DTSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.77 added 13.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.57%, with the 5-day performance at -4.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) is 8.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87490.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.39% of Datasea Inc shares while 5.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.63%. There are 5.45% institutions holding the Datasea Inc stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million DTSS shares worth $1.05 million.

Xtx Topco Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 1513.0 shares worth $11793.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 1077.0 shares estimated at $8394.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.