Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.20% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.23M. CYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -762.5% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Cyngn Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.65 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2100 added 5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -18.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyngn Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.39% over the past 6 months, a 17.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyngn Inc will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cyngn Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $540k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $872k and $551k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.02%. The 2024 estimates are for Cyngn Inc earnings to increase by 52.63%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 14.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Cyngn Inc shares while 31.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.99%. There are 31.68% institutions holding the Cyngn Inc stock share, with Redpoint Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million CYN shares worth $2.87 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million.