Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 2.15 million Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.65 changing hands around $0.16 or 6.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.01B. CRON’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.13% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 38.11% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.68 added 6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.79%, with the 5-day performance at 15.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) is 18.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cronos Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.56% over the past 6 months, a 90.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cronos Group Inc will rise 80.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cronos Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $24.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.14 million and $19.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Cronos Group Inc earnings to increase by 68.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.80% per year.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.65% of Cronos Group Inc shares while 13.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.61%. There are 13.13% institutions holding the Cronos Group Inc stock share, with Chescapmanager LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 8.33 million CRON shares worth $22.15 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 7.08 million shares worth $18.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5.4 million shares estimated at $14.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $6.86 million.