Could Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.52M. MGAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -482.35% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17. When we look at Mobile Global Esports Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.76K.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Instantly MGAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2252 subtracted -9.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.91%, with the 5-day performance at -20.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) is -17.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.42% of Mobile Global Esports Inc shares while 5.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.86%. There are 5.60% institutions holding the Mobile Global Esports Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 40199.0 MGAM shares worth $6938.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 29854.0 shares worth $5152.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 9224.0 shares estimated at $1592.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.