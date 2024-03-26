Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.55M. CNXA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5500.0% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 44.0% up since then. When we look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.85 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2939 added 1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 18.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.25% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares while 3.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.55%. There are 3.04% institutions holding the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stock share, with Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 40000.0 CNXA shares worth $10008.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 32581.0 shares worth $8151.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 3096.0 shares estimated at $774.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.