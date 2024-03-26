Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 13.84 million Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.40. With the company’s per share price at $279.71 changed hands at $24.2 or 9.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.77B. COIN’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.19% off its 52-week high of $276.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.43, which suggests the last value was 83.4% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.32 million.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 283.48 added 9.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.83%, with the 5-day performance at 16.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 68.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coinbase Global Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 294.18% over the past 6 months, a 354.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.50% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $140k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $200k.

The 2024 estimates are for Coinbase Global Inc earnings to increase by 656.94%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.00% of Coinbase Global Inc shares while 54.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.23%. There are 54.37% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.21% of the shares, roughly 13.7 million COIN shares worth $980.0 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 10.6 million shares worth $796.12 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.08 million shares estimated at $531.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $334.96 million.