Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.81 million Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $522.38M. CLNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -124.36% off its 52-week high of $5.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was -3.42% down since then. When we look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.69 subtracted -3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.90%, with the 5-day performance at -7.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) is -20.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.07 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clean Energy Fuels Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.58% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clean Energy Fuels Corp will rise 42.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.93 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $106.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.18 million and $90.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -84.29%. The 2024 estimates are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp earnings to increase by 36.72%.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.11% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares while 51.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.76%. There are 51.09% institutions holding the Clean Energy Fuels Corp stock share, with Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.21% of the shares, roughly 16.09 million CLNE shares worth $37.72 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.60% or 14.74 million shares worth $34.57 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.27 million shares estimated at $12.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $9.8 million.