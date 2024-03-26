Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 21.57 million Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.18 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.72B. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.9% off its 52-week high of $19.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.68, which suggests the last value was 49.48% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.03 million.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.67 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.34%, with the 5-day performance at 6.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is 16.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 94.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corp. will rise 67.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.43 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $5.7 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 27.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.85% of Carnival Corp. shares while 60.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.69%. There are 60.54% institutions holding the Carnival Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.12% of the shares, roughly 113.24 million CCL shares worth $2.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.61% or 62.84 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 31.3 million shares estimated at $589.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 23.91 million shares worth around $450.29 million.