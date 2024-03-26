Cardlytics Inc (CDLX): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 3.06 million Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $20.25 changed hands at $4.35 or 27.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $893.23M. CDLX’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.36% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 87.31% up since then. When we look at Cardlytics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.52 added 27.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.87%, with the 5-day performance at 55.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) is 191.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardlytics Inc will rise 52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.69 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cardlytics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $81.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.33 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.75%. The 2024 estimates are for Cardlytics Inc earnings to increase by 65.04%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.10% per year.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.69% of Cardlytics Inc shares while 68.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.35%. There are 68.71% institutions holding the Cardlytics Inc stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.36% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million CDLX shares worth $34.23 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 2.86 million shares worth $18.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $6.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $13.62 million.