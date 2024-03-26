C3.ai Inc’s (NYSE: AI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.33 million C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.69 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.38B. AI’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.49% off its 52-week high of $48.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.79, which suggests the last value was 39.36% up since then. When we look at C3.ai Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 million.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.46 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.54%, with the 5-day performance at -2.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) is -4.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C3.ai Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.64% over the past 6 months, a -59.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C3.ai Inc will fall -130.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.39 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that C3.ai Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $85.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.41 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.57%. The 2024 estimates are for C3.ai Inc earnings to decrease by -57.82%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 03.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.55% of C3.ai Inc shares while 46.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.69%. There are 46.75% institutions holding the C3.ai Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 10.33 million AI shares worth $286.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 6.75 million shares worth $187.39 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.24 million shares estimated at $89.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $72.96 million.