Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.05 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.55M. BRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -19360.0% off its 52-week high of $9.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05. When we look at Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.97 million.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0581 subtracted -4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -1.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.35% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares while 6.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.55%. There are 6.24% institutions holding the Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 62471.0 BRSH shares worth $3310.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 42115.0 shares worth $2232.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 41323.0 shares estimated at $2190.0 under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares.