Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session,, 0.55 million Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.15 changed hands at -$0.15 or -11.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.02M. BLRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -120.0% off its 52-week high of $2.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 31.3% up since then. When we look at Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.40K.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Instantly BLRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4000 subtracted -11.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.01%, with the 5-day performance at -2.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) is -9.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bioline Rx Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.12% over the past 6 months, a -104.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR will fall -73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.70% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $150k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.62%. The 2024 estimates are for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -1.62%.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.43% of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR shares while 1.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.84%. There are 1.67% institutions holding the Bioline Rx Ltd ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million BLRX shares worth $0.42 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 32026.0 shares estimated at $50440.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.