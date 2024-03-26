Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.73 million Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.78 changing hands around $2.55 or 4.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.69B. BHVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.67% off its 52-week high of $62.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.35, which suggests the last value was 78.63% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.46 added 4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.00%, with the 5-day performance at 1.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is 25.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.18 days.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biohaven Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 235.15% over the past 6 months, a -2.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biohaven Ltd will fall -50.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.70% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Biohaven Ltd earnings to decrease by -6.81%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.63% of Biohaven Ltd shares while 89.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.14%. There are 89.94% institutions holding the Biohaven Ltd stock share, with Stifel Financial Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.63% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million BHVN shares worth $357.11 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.23% or 5.9 million shares worth $338.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $136.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $99.66 million.