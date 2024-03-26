Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.03M. BENF’s last price was a discount, traded about -23471.43% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Beneficient’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Instantly BENF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0735 subtracted -3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.81%, with the 5-day performance at 1.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is -65.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

BENF Dividends

Beneficient is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.87% of Beneficient shares while 21.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.00%. There are 21.38% institutions holding the Beneficient stock share, with Hatteras Investment Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 20.60% of the shares, roughly 49.43 million BENF shares worth $148.29 million.

Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 2.48 million shares worth $7.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.