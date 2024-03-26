Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.42 million Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.74 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $819.37M. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.3% off its 52-week high of $5.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 2.92% up since then. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.90 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.95%, with the 5-day performance at -0.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is -6.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.5 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ballard Power Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.10% over the past 6 months, a -6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ballard Power Systems Inc. will fall -27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.84 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $20.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.35 million and $15.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 10.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.03% per year.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.56% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares while 32.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.06%. There are 32.98% institutions holding the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 9.22 million BLDP shares worth $25.26 million.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.36% or 7.05 million shares worth $19.31 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5.51 million shares estimated at $15.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $9.36 million.