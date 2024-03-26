Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) : Investors Should Not Dump AULT Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.32 million Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.78. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.08M. AULT’s last price was a discount, traded about -187256.76% off its 52-week high of $693.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 5.41% up since then. When we look at Ault Alliance Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.57 million.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4083 added 3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.00%, with the 5-day performance at -5.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 156.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 340.60%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 15 and April 19.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Ault Alliance Inc shares while 0.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.16%. There are 0.16% institutions holding the Ault Alliance Inc stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 20416.0 AULT shares worth $7635.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 7614.0 shares worth $2847.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 677.0 shares estimated at $253.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 183.0 shares worth around $68.0.