Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.24 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.28M. ASXC’s current price is a discount, trading about -258.33% off its 52-week high of $0.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Asensus Surgical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3000 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.74%, with the 5-day performance at -14.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is -19.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.19 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asensus Surgical Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.33% over the past 6 months, a 36.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Asensus Surgical Inc will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Asensus Surgical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $976k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Asensus Surgical Inc earnings to increase by 36.67%.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.97% of Asensus Surgical Inc shares while 9.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.51%. There are 9.32% institutions holding the Asensus Surgical Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.26% of the shares, roughly 11.59 million ASXC shares worth $2.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 3.47 million shares worth $0.84 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 7.73 million shares estimated at $1.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $0.82 million.