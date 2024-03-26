Are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.53 million X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $1.46 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $245.19M. XFOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.71% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 60.96% up since then. When we look at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

With action 58.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.12%, with the 5-day performance at 58.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 55.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.52 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.38% over the past 6 months, a 12.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.00% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $800k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 73.95%. The 2024 estimates are for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 24.85%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 61.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.89%. There are 61.37% institutions holding the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 16.92 million XFOR shares worth $24.7 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 14.99 million shares worth $21.88 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $7.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $4.4 million.