Are Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 0.95 million Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $66.46 changed hands at -$2.71 or -3.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.89B. FOUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.88% off its 52-week high of $92.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.91, which suggests the last value was 35.43% up since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 74.00 subtracted -3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.60%, with the 5-day performance at -7.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) is -8.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shift4 Payments Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.66% over the past 6 months, a 29.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc will rise 37.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $759.59 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Shift4 Payments Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $918.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $547 million and $629.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Shift4 Payments Inc earnings to increase by 29.88%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.09% per year.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Shift4 Payments Inc shares while 99.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.11%. There are 99.58% institutions holding the Shift4 Payments Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million FOUR shares worth $353.32 million.

Durable Capital Partners Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 4.77 million shares worth $317.03 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.96 million shares estimated at $130.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $119.91 million.