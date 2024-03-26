Are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.54M. ATRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -359.7% off its 52-week high of $3.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 70.15% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7519 subtracted -3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.64%, with the 5-day performance at 12.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -9.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.58% over the past 6 months, a 2.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $221k and $1.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,126.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 427.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.97%. The 2024 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -9.15%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.35% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares while 73.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.73%. There are 73.73% institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.67% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million ATRA shares worth $15.74 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 8.28 million shares worth $13.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.71 million shares estimated at $4.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $3.96 million.