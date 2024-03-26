Are Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session,, 4.24 million Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $142.29 changing hands around $3.98 or 2.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $146.29B. ARM’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.26% off its 52-week high of $164.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 67.32% up since then. When we look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.00 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 145.00 added 2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.35%, with the 5-day performance at 14.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is -2.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $875.59 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $850.74 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.44% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares while 8.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.71%. There are 8.20% institutions holding the Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 15.37 million ARM shares worth $2.19 billion.

Jennison Associates LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 7.35 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. With 6.95 million shares estimated at $989.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $244.13 million.