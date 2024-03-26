Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Lose -4.57%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.56 million Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s per share price at $4.18 changed hands at -$0.2 or -4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $306.39M. AQST’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.04% off its 52-week high of $6.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 81.1% up since then. When we look at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Instantly AQST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.62 subtracted -4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.93%, with the 5-day performance at -24.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) is 62.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 164.56% over the past 6 months, a -192.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will fall -181.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.4 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $12.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.13 million and $13.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.61%. The 2024 estimates are for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -196.15%.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.03% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares while 27.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.41%. There are 27.93% institutions holding the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Bratton Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 9.81 million AQST shares worth $16.19 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.34% or 1.56 million shares worth $2.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $1.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.81 million.