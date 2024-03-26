Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $6.64 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $520.18M. ANNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.61% off its 52-week high of $7.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 76.36% up since then. When we look at Annexon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.61 subtracted -2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.26%, with the 5-day performance at 5.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 26.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annexon Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 175.52% over the past 6 months, a 29.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annexon Inc will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.49%. The 2024 estimates are for Annexon Inc earnings to increase by 28.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Annexon Inc shares while 109.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.37%. There are 109.73% institutions holding the Annexon Inc stock share, with Alerce Investment Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.25% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million ANNX shares worth $24.84 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 5.7 million shares worth $20.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $6.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $2.78 million.