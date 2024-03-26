Analyzing SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 0.65 million SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.70M. SPCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -811.11% off its 52-week high of $1.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1990 subtracted -6.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.33%, with the 5-day performance at 11.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 5.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SuperCom Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2024 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd earnings to increase by 118.03%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 10 and April 15.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.30% of SuperCom Ltd shares while 5.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.81%. There are 5.27% institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 57.06% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million SPCB shares worth $0.44 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 0.16 million shares worth $30080.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 894.0 shares estimated at $164.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.