Analyzing Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.93M. PRST’s last price was a discount, traded about -2509.09% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 31.82% up since then. When we look at Presto Automation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Instantly PRST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2750 subtracted -3.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.61%, with the 5-day performance at -16.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) is -15.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Presto Automation Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.81% over the past 6 months, a 81.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Presto Automation Inc will rise 54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.07 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Presto Automation Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.47 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -827.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Presto Automation Inc earnings to increase by 61.49%.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.09% of Presto Automation Inc shares while 20.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.87%. There are 20.13% institutions holding the Presto Automation Inc stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.03% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million PRST shares worth $0.54 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.29% or 1.85 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $0.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $69757.0.