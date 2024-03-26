An Overview of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.0 million VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $701.72M. EGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.94% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 48.38% up since then. When we look at VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 954.00K.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Instantly EGY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.05 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.34%, with the 5-day performance at 12.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 60.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VAALCO Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.34% over the past 6 months, a 98.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VAALCO Energy, Inc. will rise 257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $114.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.41 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.09%. The 2024 estimates are for VAALCO Energy, Inc. earnings to increase by 23.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13. The 3.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 3.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.94% of VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares while 54.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.98%. There are 54.89% institutions holding the VAALCO Energy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.60% of the shares, roughly 8.88 million EGY shares worth $60.59 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 5.9 million shares worth $40.23 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $22.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $18.15 million.