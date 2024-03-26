An Overview Of Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG)

In the latest trading session,, 0.49 million Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.11 changing hands around $0.14 or 2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.89B. GBTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.75% off its 52-week high of $8.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.49, which suggests the last value was 26.51% up since then. When we look at Global Business Travel Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.19K.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) trade information

Instantly GBTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.35 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.35%, with the 5-day performance at 8.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) is 1.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.74 days.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Business Travel Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.11% over the past 6 months, a 123.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Business Travel Group Inc will rise 166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 121.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $624.28 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Global Business Travel Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $634.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $578 million and $592 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Global Business Travel Group Inc earnings to increase by 122.08%.

GBTG Dividends

Global Business Travel Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 21.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.50% of Global Business Travel Group Inc shares while 32.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.64%. There are 32.60% institutions holding the Global Business Travel Group Inc stock share, with American Express Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 33.39% of the shares, roughly 157.79 million GBTG shares worth $964.07 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 25.71 million shares worth $157.07 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $4.6 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $4.69 million.