Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.56 million Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.39M. USAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -200.0% off its 52-week high of $0.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20. When we look at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 971.85K.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2350 subtracted -7.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.49%, with the 5-day performance at -12.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is -5.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.95 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.72% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $31.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.3 million and $22.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation earnings to increase by 43.50%.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 13.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares while 23.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.33%. There are 23.24% institutions holding the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.04% of the shares, roughly 11.18 million USAS shares worth $2.32 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 9.8 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 10.02 million shares estimated at $2.08 million under it, the former controlled 4.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $1.28 million.