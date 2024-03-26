Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.86 million Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.07 or -32.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.66M. AKAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1488.24% off its 52-week high of $2.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at Akanda Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.49K.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2500 subtracted -32.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.54%, with the 5-day performance at -5.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) is -43.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.09% of Akanda Corp shares while 0.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.84%. There are 0.70% institutions holding the Akanda Corp stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 32736.0 AKAN shares worth $5401.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 13711.0 shares worth $2262.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 0.24 million shares estimated at $39904.0 under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares.