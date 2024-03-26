AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.62 million AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.89M. AGRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -22841.18% off its 52-week high of $39.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2239 subtracted -1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) is -14.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 14.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.32% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares while 2.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.47%. There are 2.39% institutions holding the AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 35349.0 AGRI shares worth $5991.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 28964.0 shares worth $4909.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 353.0 shares estimated at $59.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.