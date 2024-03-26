Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 3.37 million Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $5.46 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $215.72M. AMTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.65% off its 52-week high of $8.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 78.75% up since then. When we look at Aemetis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Instantly AMTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 88.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.03 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.20%, with the 5-day performance at 88.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) is 49.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.8 days.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aemetis Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.77% over the past 6 months, a -11.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aemetis Inc will rise 32.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 107.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.38 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Aemetis Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $92.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.53 million and $45.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 104.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.64%. The 2024 estimates are for Aemetis Inc earnings to decrease by -6.96%.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.94% of Aemetis Inc shares while 27.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.39%. There are 27.06% institutions holding the Aemetis Inc stock share, with Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million AMTX shares worth $15.4 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 1.81 million shares worth $13.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $8.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $3.65 million.