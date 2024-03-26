Adamas One Corp (JEWL): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session,, 1.01 million Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.38 changing hands around $0.05 or 16.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.73M. JEWL’s current price is a discount, trading about -428.95% off its 52-week high of $2.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 21.05% up since then. When we look at Adamas One Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.90K.

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) trade information

Instantly JEWL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4900 added 16.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.87%, with the 5-day performance at 14.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) is -19.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

JEWL Dividends

Adamas One Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.81% of Adamas One Corp shares while 0.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.18%. There are 0.78% institutions holding the Adamas One Corp stock share, with Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 55556.0 JEWL shares worth $38889.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 12524.0 shares worth $13701.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 5283.0 shares estimated at $4226.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.