Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.51 changed hands at -$0.74 or -17.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.26M. ABOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -222.22% off its 52-week high of $11.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 48.43% up since then. When we look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 397.56K.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Instantly ABOS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.43 subtracted -17.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.59%, with the 5-day performance at -12.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) is -3.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.22% over the past 6 months, a -2.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.10% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -48.71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.89% per year.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.47% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 75.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.04%. There are 75.18% institutions holding the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 25.78% of the shares, roughly 14.93 million ABOS shares worth $53.16 million.

Sands Capital Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 3.42 million shares worth $12.16 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $4.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $4.27 million.