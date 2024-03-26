Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.55 million Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.03. With the company’s per share price at $8.67 changed hands at -$0.53 or -5.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $240.68M. ATNM’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.73% off its 52-week high of $9.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 53.86% up since then. When we look at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.99K.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Instantly ATNM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.86 subtracted -5.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.67%, with the 5-day performance at 32.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM) is 26.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.38 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.62% over the past 6 months, a -50.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -50.32%.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 31 and April 15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 26.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.94%. There are 26.31% institutions holding the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.29% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million ATNM shares worth $12.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 1.33 million shares worth $9.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $5.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $3.48 million.