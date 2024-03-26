Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $5.06 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $570.67M. ABSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.48% off its 52-week high of $6.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 78.06% up since then. When we look at Absci Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.57 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.48%, with the 5-day performance at 8.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 7.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Absci Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 244.22% over the past 6 months, a 23.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Absci Corp will rise 15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.3 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Absci Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.27 million and $3.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Absci Corp earnings to increase by 29.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.30% per year.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.65% of Absci Corp shares while 34.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.02%. There are 34.05% institutions holding the Absci Corp stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 13.86 million ABSI shares worth $21.07 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 8.03 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.97 million shares estimated at $7.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $2.21 million.