A Review of Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 4.43 million Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changing hands around $0.09 or 10.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $245.81M. ALLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -321.74% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 38.04% up since then. When we look at Allego NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.93K.

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2300 added 10.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.85%, with the 5-day performance at 16.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) is -2.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

Allego NV (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allego NV will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Allego NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.89 million and $38.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Allego NV earnings to increase by 74.79%.

ALLG Dividends

Allego NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.16% of Allego NV shares while 81.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.55%. There are 81.91% institutions holding the Allego NV stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 18.71 million ALLG shares worth $16.65 million.

First Trust Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 1.35 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $1.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 7258.0 shares worth around $6460.0.