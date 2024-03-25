Why To Invest In Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.44 million Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.35 changing hands around $0.29 or 9.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.82M. IDN’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.07% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 53.43% up since then. When we look at Intellicheck Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 257.46K.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) trade information

Instantly IDN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 87.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.61 added 9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.32%, with the 5-day performance at 87.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) is 89.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Intellicheck Inc (IDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intellicheck Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.00% over the past 6 months, a 37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intellicheck Inc will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.36 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Intellicheck Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.97 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.60%. The 2024 estimates are for Intellicheck Inc earnings to increase by 70.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

IDN Dividends

Intellicheck Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.81% of Intellicheck Inc shares while 43.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.80%. There are 43.15% institutions holding the Intellicheck Inc stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million IDN shares worth $7.09 million.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 1.41 million shares worth $4.84 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $2.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.83 million.