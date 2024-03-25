Why Should You Invest In Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)?

In the latest trading session, 3.16 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.90M. TNXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1150.0% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3729 subtracted -7.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.47%, with the 5-day performance at -3.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.51% over the past 6 months, a 59.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will rise 53.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.50% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.83 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 79.97%. The 2024 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp earnings to increase by 63.79%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares while 28.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.61%. There are 28.61% institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.43% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million TNXP shares worth $1.21 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.28% or 3.1 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $95166.0 under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $37355.0.