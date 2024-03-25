Why Should You Invest In Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $446.48M. HRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.42% off its 52-week high of $3.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 83.16% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.20 subtracted -2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.71%, with the 5-day performance at -2.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 13.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.11 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 175.00% over the past 6 months, a 72.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics Inc will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.8 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $34.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.61 million and $31.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.01%. The 2024 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 73.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Heron Therapeutics Inc shares while 76.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.78%. There are 76.09% institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 17.77% of the shares, roughly 26.71 million HRTX shares worth $79.34 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 8.34 million shares worth $24.77 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.61 million shares estimated at $10.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $7.56 million.