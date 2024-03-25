Why Investors Should Stick to Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.09 changing hands around $0.0 or -4.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.55M. BSFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4077.78% off its 52-week high of $3.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Blue Star Foods Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1100 subtracted -4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.36%, with the 5-day performance at -7.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 1.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.80% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 16 and April 22.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.90% of Blue Star Foods Corp shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.14%. There are 0.99% institutions holding the Blue Star Foods Corp stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 70731.0 BSFC shares worth $6443.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 69067.0 shares worth $6292.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 62500.0 shares estimated at $5693.0 under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2554.0 shares worth around $232.0.