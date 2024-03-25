Why Investors Should Stick to Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 4.21 million Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $4.89 changed hands at -$0.22 or -4.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. ACHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.17% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 63.8% up since then. When we look at Archer Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.41 million.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.19 subtracted -4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.36%, with the 5-day performance at -2.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.28 days.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Archer Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.25% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Archer Aviation Inc will rise 28.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Archer Aviation Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $500k.

The 2024 estimates are for Archer Aviation Inc earnings to decrease by -2.47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.84% per year.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.40% of Archer Aviation Inc shares while 45.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.03%. There are 45.76% institutions holding the Archer Aviation Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 24.91 million ACHR shares worth $121.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 15.32 million shares worth $74.94 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. With 13.0 million shares estimated at $63.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 11.31 million shares worth around $55.29 million.