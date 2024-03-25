When Will Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.88 changed hands at -$0.71 or -5.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. SGML’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.47% off its 52-week high of $43.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.46, which suggests the last value was 11.95% up since then. When we look at Sigma Lithium Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Instantly SGML was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.46 subtracted -5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.32%, with the 5-day performance at -8.26% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.33 days.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sigma Lithium Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.72% over the past 6 months, a 103.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Sigma Lithium Corporation earnings to increase by 109.67%.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 01.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.10% of Sigma Lithium Corporation shares while 74.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.30%. There are 74.60% institutions holding the Sigma Lithium Corporation stock share, with Nucleo Capital Ltda. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.71% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million SGML shares worth $35.6 million.

Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.04% or 2.26 million shares worth $26.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. With 0.67 million shares estimated at $7.92 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $6.96 million.