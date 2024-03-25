When Will Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.98 changing hands around $0.08 or 1.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $472.58M. SUPV’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.68% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 70.57% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.21 added 1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.34%, with the 5-day performance at 10.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 36.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 150.29% over the past 6 months, a -27.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR earnings to decrease by -35.86%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.48% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares while 8.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.02%. There are 8.77% institutions holding the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million SUPV shares worth $6.23 million.

Long Focus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 0.9 million shares worth $5.46 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $1.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 24300.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.