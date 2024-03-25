What Is The Performance Outlook For Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 7.58 million Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.93 changed hands at $0.52 or 8.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. LAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.64% off its 52-week high of $12.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 45.02% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.12 added 8.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.28%, with the 5-day performance at 7.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is 64.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.37 days.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.15%. The 2024 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) earnings to decrease by -580.92%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares while 25.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.35%.