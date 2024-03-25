VTYX Stock: More Upside For Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX)?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $6.70 changed hands at -$0.65 or -8.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $396.91M. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -505.67% off its 52-week high of $40.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 72.09% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.12 subtracted -8.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 171.26%, with the 5-day performance at -12.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 16.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ventyx Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.55% over the past 6 months, a 22.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ventyx Biosciences Inc will fall -1.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -148.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Ventyx Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 19.79%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.17% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares while 84.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.37%. There are 84.60% institutions holding the Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million VTYX shares worth $280.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 3.95 million shares worth $129.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $89.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $54.06 million.