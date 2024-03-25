Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.63 million Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.16 or -17.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.38M. VIVK’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.74% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 39.73% up since then. When we look at Vivakor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.02K.

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

Instantly VIVK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9300 subtracted -17.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.13%, with the 5-day performance at -14.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) is -18.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34380.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.47% of Vivakor Inc shares while 12.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.64%. There are 12.31% institutions holding the Vivakor Inc stock share, with Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC/ADV the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.48% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million VIVK shares worth $2.2 million.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 69357.0 shares worth $50630.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 55423.0 shares estimated at $40458.0 under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 6500.0 shares worth around $4745.0.