Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 3.79 million Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $5.43 changed hands at -$0.23 or -4.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $912.46M. VMEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.26% off its 52-week high of $5.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 44.38% up since then. When we look at Vimeo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.77 subtracted -4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 35.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vimeo Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.96% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.26 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vimeo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $97.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.09 million and $101.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Vimeo Inc earnings to decrease by -91.21%.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.56% of Vimeo Inc shares while 92.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.82%. There are 92.27% institutions holding the Vimeo Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 17.22 million VMEO shares worth $93.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 12.49 million shares worth $67.84 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 5.34 million shares estimated at $29.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million shares worth around $26.83 million.